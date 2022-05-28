Aluminum Based Floor Panel Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminum Based Floor Panel in global, including the following market information:
Global Aluminum Based Floor Panel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Aluminum Based Floor Panel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
Global top five Aluminum Based Floor Panel companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aluminum Based Floor Panel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aluminum Based Floor Panel include Kingspan Group, MERO-TSK, Lindner, Haworth, TRIUMPH GROUP, Porcelanosa, M+W Group, Petral and Topfloor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Aluminum Based Floor Panel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aluminum Based Floor Panel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Aluminum Based Floor Panel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Single Material
Composite Material
Global Aluminum Based Floor Panel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Aluminum Based Floor Panel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial Office Building
Family Residence
Industrial Manufacturing Plant
Others
Global Aluminum Based Floor Panel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Aluminum Based Floor Panel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aluminum Based Floor Panel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aluminum Based Floor Panel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Aluminum Based Floor Panel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
Key companies Aluminum Based Floor Panel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kingspan Group
MERO-TSK
Lindner
Haworth
TRIUMPH GROUP
Porcelanosa
M+W Group
Petral
Topfloor
NICHIAS
UNITILE
Senqcia
Pentafloor
MOOV
ITOKI
SRF
Branco
lenzlinger
Movinord
Computer Environments
Changzhou Huatong Xinli Flooring
Changzhou Huili Access Floor
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aluminum Based Floor Panel Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aluminum Based Floor Panel Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aluminum Based Floor Panel Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aluminum Based Floor Panel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aluminum Based Floor Panel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aluminum Based Floor Panel Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aluminum Based Floor Panel Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aluminum Based Floor Panel Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aluminum Based Floor Panel Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aluminum Based Floor Panel Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aluminum Based Floor Panel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminum Based Floor Panel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminum Based Floor Panel Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Based Floor Panel Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aluminum Based Floor Panel Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum
