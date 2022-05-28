Paper Gummed Tape Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Paper Gummed Tape in global, including the following market information:

Global Paper Gummed Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Paper Gummed Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Paper Gummed Tape companies in 2021 (%)

The global Paper Gummed Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

White kraft Gummed Tape Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Paper Gummed Tape include Better Packages, Intertape Polymer Group, Twincom Incorporated, Shurtape Technologies, Fipago, Poh Kin Batam, Ibergum, Fujian Jialong Adhesive Tape and JoStick Adhesive, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Paper Gummed Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Paper Gummed Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Paper Gummed Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

White kraft Gummed Tape

Brown kraft Gummed Tape

Global Paper Gummed Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Paper Gummed Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverages

Automotive

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Chemical

Agriculture

Others

Global Paper Gummed Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Paper Gummed Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Paper Gummed Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Paper Gummed Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Paper Gummed Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Paper Gummed Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Better Packages

Intertape Polymer Group

Twincom Incorporated

Shurtape Technologies

Fipago

Poh Kin Batam

Ibergum

Fujian Jialong Adhesive Tape

JoStick Adhesive

Brindavan Udyog

Alvi Packaging

Ztec Resources

Stick Tapes

Packshop

Foshan Opalus Adhesive Products

JIANGMEN BAOGUAN ADHESIVE MATERIA

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Paper Gummed Tape Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Paper Gummed Tape Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Paper Gummed Tape Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Paper Gummed Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Paper Gummed Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Paper Gummed Tape Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Paper Gummed Tape Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Paper Gummed Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Paper Gummed Tape Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Paper Gummed Tape Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Paper Gummed Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Paper Gummed Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Paper Gummed Tape Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paper Gummed Tape Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Paper Gummed Tape Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paper Gummed Tape Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Paper Gummed Tape Market Size Markets, 2021 &

