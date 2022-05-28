Paper Gummed Tape Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Paper Gummed Tape in global, including the following market information:
Global Paper Gummed Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Paper Gummed Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Paper Gummed Tape companies in 2021 (%)
The global Paper Gummed Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
White kraft Gummed Tape Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Paper Gummed Tape include Better Packages, Intertape Polymer Group, Twincom Incorporated, Shurtape Technologies, Fipago, Poh Kin Batam, Ibergum, Fujian Jialong Adhesive Tape and JoStick Adhesive, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Paper Gummed Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Paper Gummed Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Paper Gummed Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
White kraft Gummed Tape
Brown kraft Gummed Tape
Global Paper Gummed Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Paper Gummed Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food & Beverages
Automotive
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Personal Care
Chemical
Agriculture
Others
Global Paper Gummed Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Paper Gummed Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Paper Gummed Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Paper Gummed Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Paper Gummed Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Paper Gummed Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Better Packages
Intertape Polymer Group
Twincom Incorporated
Shurtape Technologies
Fipago
Poh Kin Batam
Ibergum
Fujian Jialong Adhesive Tape
JoStick Adhesive
Brindavan Udyog
Alvi Packaging
Ztec Resources
Stick Tapes
Packshop
Foshan Opalus Adhesive Products
JIANGMEN BAOGUAN ADHESIVE MATERIA
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Paper Gummed Tape Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Paper Gummed Tape Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Paper Gummed Tape Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Paper Gummed Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Paper Gummed Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Paper Gummed Tape Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Paper Gummed Tape Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Paper Gummed Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Paper Gummed Tape Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Paper Gummed Tape Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Paper Gummed Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Paper Gummed Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Paper Gummed Tape Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paper Gummed Tape Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Paper Gummed Tape Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paper Gummed Tape Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Paper Gummed Tape Market Size Markets, 2021 &
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/