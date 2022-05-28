Global Vinylidene Chloride Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Vinylidene Chloride market was valued at 81.96 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.69% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Vinylidene chloride (VDC), also known as 1, 1-vinyl chloride, chemical formula CH2CCI2, structural formula is CH2=CCI2. Pure vinylidene chloride is colorless liquid with special sweetness, insoluble in water. It can be used for manufacture PVDC which is mainly used for the package materials in food industry for its superior chemical resistance to water, oxygen, alkalies and acids and other perfect properties. At the same time vinylidene chloride is a kind of important chemical raw materials for pesticide intermediates.vinylidene chloride is a kind of raw material for polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC) and organic synthesis intermediates and other fields. Polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC) is an important chemical raw material in synthetic polymer industry, which is widely used in food, cosmetics, medicines, supplies and other products over packages. vinyl chloride or 1, 2-dichloroethane is the main raw material for the production of vinylidene chloride. With the development of the downstream industries, vinylidene chloride production is increasing during recent years. Vinyl chloride, and 1, 2-dichloroethane manufacturers entered into the vinylidene chloride industry.

By Market Verdors:

DOW

KUREHA

Asahi Kasei

Solvay

Krehalon

Shandong XingLu Chemical

Juhua Group

Puaite

Nantong Repair-air

By Types:

Vinyl Chloride-Chlorine Process

Vinyl Chloride-Chlorine Hydride Process

1,2-Dichloroethane-Chlorine Process

By Applications:

Polyvinylidene Chloride(PVDC) Industry

Organic Synthesis Intermediates

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Vinylidene Chloride Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Vinylidene Chloride Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Vinyl Chloride-Chlorine Process

1.4.3 Vinyl Chloride-Chlorine Hydride Process

1.4.4 1,2-Dichloroethane-Chlorine Process

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Vinylidene Chloride Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Polyvinylidene Chloride(PVDC) Industry

1.5.3 Organic Synthesis Intermediates

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Vinylidene Chloride Market

1.8.1 Global Vinylidene Chloride Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Vinylidene Chloride Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Vinylidene Chloride Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Vinylidene Chloride Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Vinylidene Chloride Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Vinylidene Chloride Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

