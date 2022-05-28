Flocking Tape Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Flocking Tape in global, including the following market information:
Global Flocking Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Flocking Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Flocking Tape companies in 2021 (%)
The global Flocking Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cotton Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Flocking Tape include Industrias Tapla, Pro Tapes & Specialties, J.V. Converting Company, DIMONTONATE FLOCCATI, 3M, Dorrie International, Spectro Coating, Aactus and SOOGANG CHEMICAL, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Flocking Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Flocking Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Flocking Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cotton Material
Fabric Material
Nylon Material
Polyester Material
Global Flocking Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Flocking Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Sealing Systems
Automotive Industry
Construction Industry
Global Flocking Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Flocking Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Flocking Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Flocking Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Flocking Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Flocking Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Industrias Tapla
Pro Tapes & Specialties
J.V. Converting Company
DIMONTONATE FLOCCATI
3M
Dorrie International
Spectro Coating
Aactus
SOOGANG CHEMICAL
PTI GLOBAL PRODUCTS
NICHIBAN
HIMEL
ShangHai Zhenghuan Adhesive Products
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Flocking Tape Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Flocking Tape Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Flocking Tape Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Flocking Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Flocking Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Flocking Tape Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Flocking Tape Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Flocking Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Flocking Tape Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Flocking Tape Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Flocking Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flocking Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Flocking Tape Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flocking Tape Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flocking Tape Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flocking Tape Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Flocking Tape Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Cotton Material
4.1.3 Fabric Material
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/