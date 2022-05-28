Full Container Shrink Sleeves Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Full Container Shrink Sleeves in global, including the following market information:
Global Full Container Shrink Sleeves Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Full Container Shrink Sleeves Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Full Container Shrink Sleeves companies in 2021 (%)
The global Full Container Shrink Sleeves market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyethylene (PE) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Full Container Shrink Sleeves include Berry Global, Hammer Packaging, Paris Art Label Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, Constantia Flexibles, Klöckner Pentaplast, Macfarlane Group, Fuji Seal International and Bothra Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Full Container Shrink Sleeves manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Full Container Shrink Sleeves Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Full Container Shrink Sleeves Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polyethylene (PE)
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
Polylactic Acid (PLA)
Others
Global Full Container Shrink Sleeves Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Full Container Shrink Sleeves Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food & Beverage
Pharmaceuticals
Household
Personal Care & Cosmetics
Others
Global Full Container Shrink Sleeves Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Full Container Shrink Sleeves Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Full Container Shrink Sleeves revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Full Container Shrink Sleeves revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Full Container Shrink Sleeves sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Full Container Shrink Sleeves sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Berry Global
Hammer Packaging
Paris Art Label Company
Avery Dennison Corporation
Constantia Flexibles
Klöckner Pentaplast
Macfarlane Group
Fuji Seal International
Bothra Industries
Taurus Packaging
Shenzhen Woer Heat-Shrinkable Material
Dase-sing Packaging Technology
Billion Flex
Labels & Labelling
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Full Container Shrink Sleeves Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Full Container Shrink Sleeves Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Full Container Shrink Sleeves Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Full Container Shrink Sleeves Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Full Container Shrink Sleeves Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Full Container Shrink Sleeves Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Full Container Shrink Sleeves Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Full Container Shrink Sleeves Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Full Container Shrink Sleeves Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Full Container Shrink Sleeves Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Full Container Shrink Sleeves Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Full Container Shrink Sleeves Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Full Container Shrink Sleeves Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Full Container Shrink Sleeves Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Full Container Shrink Sleeves Companies
