Wood Core Floor Panel Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Wood Core Floor Panel in global, including the following market information:

Global Wood Core Floor Panel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Wood Core Floor Panel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Global top five Wood Core Floor Panel companies in 2021 (%)

The global Wood Core Floor Panel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Wood Core Floor Panel include Kingspan Group, MERO-TSK, Lindner, Haworth, TRIUMPH GROUP, Porcelanosa, M+W Group, Petral and Topfloor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Wood Core Floor Panel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Wood Core Floor Panel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Wood Core Floor Panel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single Material

Composite Material

Global Wood Core Floor Panel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Wood Core Floor Panel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Office Building

Family Residence

Industrial Manufacturing Plant

Others

Global Wood Core Floor Panel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Wood Core Floor Panel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Wood Core Floor Panel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Wood Core Floor Panel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Wood Core Floor Panel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Wood Core Floor Panel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kingspan Group

MERO-TSK

Lindner

Haworth

TRIUMPH GROUP

Porcelanosa

M+W Group

Petral

Topfloor

NICHIAS

UNITILE

Senqcia

Pentafloor

MOOV

ITOKI

SRF

Branco

lenzlinger

Movinord

Computer Environments

Changzhou Huatong Xinli Flooring

Changzhou Huili Access Floor

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Wood Core Floor Panel Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Wood Core Floor Panel Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Wood Core Floor Panel Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Wood Core Floor Panel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Wood Core Floor Panel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Wood Core Floor Panel Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Wood Core Floor Panel Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Wood Core Floor Panel Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Wood Core Floor Panel Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Wood Core Floor Panel Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Wood Core Floor Panel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wood Core Floor Panel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Wood Core Floor Panel Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wood Core Floor Panel Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wood Core Floor Panel Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wood Core Floor Panel Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

