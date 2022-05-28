Uncategorized

Global Raw Chicken Meat Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Raw Chicken Meat market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Raw Chicken Meat market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Chicken Breast
Wings
Inner Fillet
Drumstick
Thighs
Others
Segment by Application
Fried Chicken
Roast Chicken
Grilled Chicken
Ground Chicken
Corned Chicken
Others
By Company
JBS
Tyson Foods
Teys
Cargill
BRF S.A.
Koch Foods
Mountaire Farms
Sanderson Farms
Wayne Farms
Perdue
Foster Farms
Copacol
Sunner Development
Yisheng Livestock & Poultry Breeding
Shandong Xiantan
Shandong Minhe Animal Husbandry
Seara Institucional
Bello Alimentos
PROTEINSA
Prosavic
Sopraval
Faenadora SanVicente
Granja Tres Arroyos
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Raw Chicken Meat Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Raw Chicken Meat Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Chicken Breast
1.2.3 Wings
1.2.4 Inner Fillet
1.2.5 Drumstick
1.2.6 Thighs
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Raw Chicken Meat Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Fried Chicken
1.3.3 Roast Chicken
1.3.4 Grilled Chicken
1.3.5 Ground Chicken
1.3.6 Corned Chicken
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Raw Chicken Meat Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Raw Chicken Meat Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Raw Chicken Meat Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Raw Chicken Meat Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Raw Chicken Meat Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Raw Chicken Meat by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Raw Chicken Meat Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Raw Chicken Meat Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Raw Chicken Meat Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Raw Chicken Meat Sales by Manufacturers
 

 

