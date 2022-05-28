Global Variable Air Terminal Units Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Variable Air Terminal Units market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Variable Air Terminal Units market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Single-Duct Variable Air Volume
Dual-Duct Variable Air Volume
Fan-Powered Variable Air Volume
Segment by Application
Commercial Building
Industrial Building
Residential Building
By Company
Ingersoll Rand PLC
Johnson Controls
TROX GmbH
Spectrum Industries
Carrier
Daikin Industries, Ltd.
Siemens AG
Systemair AB
Barcol-Air
Titus
Nailor Industries
Carnes
Krueger
York Choi Industrial
SUNrise Air Conditioning Equipment
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Variable Air Terminal Units Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Variable Air Terminal Units Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Single-Duct Variable Air Volume
1.2.3 Dual-Duct Variable Air Volume
1.2.4 Fan-Powered Variable Air Volume
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Variable Air Terminal Units Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial Building
1.3.3 Industrial Building
1.3.4 Residential Building
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Variable Air Terminal Units Production
2.1 Global Variable Air Terminal Units Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Variable Air Terminal Units Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Variable Air Terminal Units Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Variable Air Terminal Units Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Variable Air Terminal Units Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Variable Air Terminal Units Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Variable Air Terminal Units Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Variable Air Terminal Units Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Variable Air Terminal Units Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
