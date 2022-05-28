Global Recirculating Aquaculture System Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Recirculating Aquaculture System market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Recirculating Aquaculture System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Generic RAS System

Aquaponics RAS System

Other

Segment by Application

Salmon

Catfishes

Sturgeon

Trout

Seabass

Lobster

Other

By Company

AKVA group

FRD Japan

HESY

MAT LSS

AquaOptima

Veolia

Skretting

Landing Aquaculture

ACE

Artec Aqua

Radaqua

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Recirculating Aquaculture System Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Recirculating Aquaculture System Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Generic RAS System

1.2.3 Aquaponics RAS System

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Recirculating Aquaculture System Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Salmon

1.3.3 Catfishes

1.3.4 Sturgeon

1.3.5 Trout

1.3.6 Seabass

1.3.7 Lobster

1.3.8 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Recirculating Aquaculture System Production

2.1 Global Recirculating Aquaculture System Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Recirculating Aquaculture System Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Recirculating Aquaculture System Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Recirculating Aquaculture System Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Recirculating Aquaculture System Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Recirculating Aquaculture System Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Recirculating Aquaculture System Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Recirculating Aquaculture System Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Recirculatin

