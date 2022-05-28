Global Recirculating Aquaculture System Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Recirculating Aquaculture System market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Recirculating Aquaculture System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Generic RAS System
Aquaponics RAS System
Other
Segment by Application
Salmon
Catfishes
Sturgeon
Trout
Seabass
Lobster
Other
By Company
AKVA group
FRD Japan
HESY
MAT LSS
AquaOptima
Veolia
Skretting
Landing Aquaculture
ACE
Artec Aqua
Radaqua
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Recirculating Aquaculture System Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Recirculating Aquaculture System Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Generic RAS System
1.2.3 Aquaponics RAS System
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Recirculating Aquaculture System Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Salmon
1.3.3 Catfishes
1.3.4 Sturgeon
1.3.5 Trout
1.3.6 Seabass
1.3.7 Lobster
1.3.8 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Recirculating Aquaculture System Production
2.1 Global Recirculating Aquaculture System Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Recirculating Aquaculture System Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Recirculating Aquaculture System Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Recirculating Aquaculture System Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Recirculating Aquaculture System Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Recirculating Aquaculture System Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Recirculating Aquaculture System Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Recirculating Aquaculture System Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Recirculatin
