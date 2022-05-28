Global Aluminum Sand Casting Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Aluminum Sand Casting market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aluminum Sand Casting market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Silica Sand

Olivine Sand

Chromite Sand

Zircon Sand

Chamotte Sand

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive

Machinery Manufacturing

Aerospace & Defense

Piping

Metal Crafts

Others

By Company

Alcoa

Dynacast

Hitachi Metals

Minerals Technologies

Precision Castparts

Rajshi Industries

Supreme Metals

FSE Foundry

Castwel Foundries

MRT Castings

Akiba Die Casting

Dynamic Castings

Non Ferrous Cast Alloys

Samsung Nonferrous Metal

Quality Non-Ferrous Foundry

Nap Engineering Works

Alumalloy Metalcastings

Metalodlew SA

Gamma Foundries

Non-Ferrous Metal Works

CITIC Dicastal

Tamboli Castings Limited

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Aluminum Sand Casting Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Aluminum Sand Casting Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Silica Sand

1.2.3 Olivine Sand

1.2.4 Chromite Sand

1.2.5 Zircon Sand

1.2.6 Chamotte Sand

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Aluminum Sand Casting Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Machinery Manufacturing

1.3.4 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.5 Piping

1.3.6 Metal Crafts

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Aluminum Sand Casting Production

2.1 Global Aluminum Sand Casting Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Aluminum Sand Casting Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Aluminum Sand Casting Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Aluminum Sand Casting Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Aluminum Sand Casting Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Aluminum Sand Casting Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Aluminum Sand Casting Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Aluminum Sand Casting Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Aluminum Sand Casting Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

