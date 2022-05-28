Global Aluminum Sand Casting Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Aluminum Sand Casting market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aluminum Sand Casting market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Silica Sand
Olivine Sand
Chromite Sand
Zircon Sand
Chamotte Sand
Others
Segment by Application
Automotive
Machinery Manufacturing
Aerospace & Defense
Piping
Metal Crafts
Others
By Company
Alcoa
Dynacast
Hitachi Metals
Minerals Technologies
Precision Castparts
Rajshi Industries
Supreme Metals
FSE Foundry
Castwel Foundries
MRT Castings
Akiba Die Casting
Dynamic Castings
Non Ferrous Cast Alloys
Samsung Nonferrous Metal
Quality Non-Ferrous Foundry
Nap Engineering Works
Alumalloy Metalcastings
Metalodlew SA
Gamma Foundries
Non-Ferrous Metal Works
CITIC Dicastal
Tamboli Castings Limited
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7120393/global-aluminum-s-casting-2028-960
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Aluminum Sand Casting Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Aluminum Sand Casting Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Silica Sand
1.2.3 Olivine Sand
1.2.4 Chromite Sand
1.2.5 Zircon Sand
1.2.6 Chamotte Sand
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Aluminum Sand Casting Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Machinery Manufacturing
1.3.4 Aerospace & Defense
1.3.5 Piping
1.3.6 Metal Crafts
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Aluminum Sand Casting Production
2.1 Global Aluminum Sand Casting Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Aluminum Sand Casting Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Aluminum Sand Casting Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Aluminum Sand Casting Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Aluminum Sand Casting Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Aluminum Sand Casting Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Aluminum Sand Casting Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Aluminum Sand Casting Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Aluminum Sand Casting Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports: Aluminum Sand Casting Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Sand Aluminum Casting Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Aluminum Sand Casting Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel 2021-2030
Sand Aluminum Casting Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027