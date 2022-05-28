Global Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Hardware
Software
Services
Segment by Application
Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Companies
Automotive and Mobility Companies
IT, Networking, and Telecoms Companies
Government Agencies
Investor Community
Others
By Company
Alphabet
Cisco Systems
Cubic
Econolite
Ericsson
IBM
INRIX
Kapsch TrafficCom
Microsoft
Q-Free
Rapid Flow Technologies
Siemens
Verizon Communications
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Hardware
1.2.3 Software
1.2.4 Services
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Companies
1.3.3 Automotive and Mobility Companies
1.3.4 IT, Networking, and Telecoms Companies
1.3.5 Government Agencies
1.3.6 Investor Community
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Industry Trends
2.3.2 Advanced Traffic Management for Smart Cities Market Drivers
