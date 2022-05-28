Global M2M/IoT Communications Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

M2M/IoT Communications market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global M2M/IoT Communications market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Wi?Fi

Bluetooth

ZigBee

NFC

Cellular

GNSS

EnOcean

Ant+

WHART

Segment by Application

Wearable Devices

Healthcare

Automotive and Transportation

Building Automation

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Precision Farming

By Company

Softbank

NTT Docomo

KDDI

SK Telecom

T-Mobile Netherlands

Telstra

Singtel

Vodafone

Plintron

Deutsche Telekom (DT)

Tata Communications

Unlimit

China Mobile International

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited

China Telecom

A1 Telekom Austria

Aeris

Altice Europe

Amrica Mvil

AT&T

Bouygues Telecom

BT Group

Deutsche Telekom

Globalstar

Inmarsat

Iridium

JT Group

KORE Wireless

KPN

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-mmiot-communications-2028-260

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/ict-and-media/global-mmiot-communications-2028-260

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global M2M/IoT Communications Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Wi?Fi

1.2.3 Bluetooth

1.2.4 ZigBee

1.2.5 NFC

1.2.6 Cellular

1.2.7 GNSS

1.2.8 EnOcean

1.2.9 Ant+

1.2.10 WHART

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global M2M/IoT Communications Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Wearable Devices

1.3.3 Healthcare

1.3.4 Automotive and Transportation

1.3.5 Building Automation

1.3.6 Industrial

1.3.7 Consumer Electronics

1.3.8 Precision Farming

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global M2M/IoT Communications Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 M2M/IoT Communications Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 M2M/IoT Communications Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 M2M/IoT Communications Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 M2M/IoT Communications Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 M2M/IoT Communications Market Dynamics

2.3.1 M2M/IoT Communications Industry Trends

2.3.2 M2M/IoT Communications Market Drivers

2.3.3 M2M/IoT Communications Market Challenges

2.3.4 M2M/IoT Communications Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/ict-and-media/global-mmiot-communications-2028-260

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

