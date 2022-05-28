Global M2M/IoT Communications Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
M2M/IoT Communications market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global M2M/IoT Communications market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Wi?Fi
Bluetooth
ZigBee
NFC
Cellular
GNSS
EnOcean
Ant+
WHART
Segment by Application
Wearable Devices
Healthcare
Automotive and Transportation
Building Automation
Industrial
Consumer Electronics
Precision Farming
By Company
Softbank
NTT Docomo
KDDI
SK Telecom
T-Mobile Netherlands
Telstra
Singtel
Vodafone
Plintron
Deutsche Telekom (DT)
Tata Communications
Unlimit
China Mobile International
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited
China Telecom
A1 Telekom Austria
Aeris
Altice Europe
Amrica Mvil
AT&T
Bouygues Telecom
BT Group
Globalstar
Inmarsat
Iridium
JT Group
KORE Wireless
KPN
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global M2M/IoT Communications Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Wi?Fi
1.2.3 Bluetooth
1.2.4 ZigBee
1.2.5 NFC
1.2.6 Cellular
1.2.7 GNSS
1.2.8 EnOcean
1.2.9 Ant+
1.2.10 WHART
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global M2M/IoT Communications Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Wearable Devices
1.3.3 Healthcare
1.3.4 Automotive and Transportation
1.3.5 Building Automation
1.3.6 Industrial
1.3.7 Consumer Electronics
1.3.8 Precision Farming
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global M2M/IoT Communications Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 M2M/IoT Communications Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 M2M/IoT Communications Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 M2M/IoT Communications Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 M2M/IoT Communications Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 M2M/IoT Communications Market Dynamics
2.3.1 M2M/IoT Communications Industry Trends
2.3.2 M2M/IoT Communications Market Drivers
2.3.3 M2M/IoT Communications Market Challenges
2.3.4 M2M/IoT Communications Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
