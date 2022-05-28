Global IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Device Management Platform
Application Management Platform
Connectivity Management Platform
Segment by Application
Machinery
Transportation equipment
Food
Plastics and Rubber
Petroleum
Textiles
Beverage and Tobacco
Other
By Company
AWS (Amazon)
Ayla Networks
Bosch
C3
Cisco
Emerson
Fanuc
Foghorn
Fujitsu
GE
Google
Greenwave
Honeywell
Huawei
IBM
Microsoft
PTC
Relayr
Rockwell
Schneider Electric
SAP
Siemens
Tencent
Verizon
Hitachi Vantara
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Device Management Platform
1.2.3 Application Management Platform
1.2.4 Connectivity Management Platform
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Machinery
1.3.3 Transportation equipment
1.3.4 Food
1.3.5 Plastics and Rubber
1.3.6 Petroleum
1.3.7 Textiles
1.3.8 Beverage and Tobacco
1.3.9 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Market Dynamics
2.3.1 IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Industry Trends
2.3.2 IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Market Drivers
2.3.3 IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Market Challenges
2.3.4 IIoT Platforms for Manufacturing Market Challenges
