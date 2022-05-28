Global Blockchain In Government Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Blockchain In Government market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Blockchain In Government market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Public Blockchain
Private Blockchain
Others
Segment by Application
Healthcare
Public Transport
Supply Chain
Logistics
Others
By Company
IBM (US)
SAP (Germany)
Microsoft (US)
Oracle (US)
Deloitte (US)
AWS (US)
Bitfury (Netherlands)
Auxesis Group (India)
Cegeka (Netherlands)
Factom (US)
BTL (Canada)
SpinSys (US)
OTC Exchange Network (US)
Blocko (South Korea)
Symbiont (US)
Brainbot Technologies (Germany)
Guardtime (Estonia)
BigchainDB (Germany)
Somish (India)
RecordsKeeper (Spain)
Intel (US)
Accenture (Ireland)
Blockchain Foundary (Singapore)
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Blockchain In Government Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Public Blockchain
1.2.3 Private Blockchain
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Blockchain In Government Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Healthcare
1.3.3 Public Transport
1.3.4 Supply Chain
1.3.5 Logistics
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Blockchain In Government Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Blockchain In Government Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Blockchain In Government Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Blockchain In Government Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Blockchain In Government Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Blockchain In Government Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Blockchain In Government Industry Trends
2.3.2 Blockchain In Government Market Drivers
2.3.3 Blockchain In Government Market Challenges
2.3.4 Blockchain In Government Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Blockchain In Government Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Blockchain In Government Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Blockchain In
