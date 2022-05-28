Global Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Blood Glucose Testing
Infectious Diseases Testing
Cardiac Markers Testing
Coagulation Testing
Pregnancy and Fertility Testing
Blood Gas/Electrolytes Testing
Urinalysis Testing
Others
Segment by Application
Clinics
Hospitals
Laboratory
Others
By Company
Roche
Abbott
Johnson & Johnson
Siemens Healthcare
Danaher
Ascensia
Bio-Rad Laboratories
BioMerieux
ARKRAY
Nova Biomedical
Trividia Health
Quidel
Accriva
OraSure Technologies
Helena Laboratories
A. Menarini Diagnostics
Abaxis (Zoetis)
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
Phamatech
Chembio Diagnostics
Sinocare
Wondfo
Yuwell
Runbio
KHB
Wuhan EasyDiagnosis Biomedicine
DAAN GENE
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Blood Glucose Testing
1.2.3 Infectious Diseases Testing
1.2.4 Cardiac Markers Testing
1.2.5 Coagulation Testing
1.2.6 Pregnancy and Fertility Testing
1.2.7 Blood Gas/Electrolytes Testing
1.2.8 Urinalysis Testing
1.2.9 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Clinics
1.3.3 Hospitals
1.3.4 Laboratory
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Point-of-Care or
