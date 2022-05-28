Global Architectural Engineering and Construction Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Architectural Engineering and Construction market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Architectural Engineering and Construction market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Designing
Building
Operations
Management
Segment by Application
Road
Rail
Port
Airport
Pipeline
Power
Other
By Company
Autodesk
AVEVA
Bentley Systems
Nemetschek
Trimble
4M
CYPE Ingenieros
Dassault Systemes
Innovaya
Integrated Environmental Solutions
Newforma
Virtual Build Technologies
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Architectural Engineering and Construction Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Designing
1.2.3 Building
1.2.4 Operations
1.2.5 Management
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Architectural Engineering and Construction Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Road
1.3.3 Rail
1.3.4 Port
1.3.5 Airport
1.3.6 Pipeline
1.3.7 Power
1.3.8 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Architectural Engineering and Construction Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Architectural Engineering and Construction Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Architectural Engineering and Construction Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Architectural Engineering and Construction Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Architectural Engineering and Construction Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Architectural Engineering and Construction Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Architectural Engineering and Construction Industry Trends
2.3.2 Architectural Engineering and Construction Market Drivers
2.3.3 Architectural Engineering and Construction Market Challenges
2.3.4 Architectural Engineering and Construct
