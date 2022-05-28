Global Architecture, Engineering Consultants And Other Related Services Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Architecture, Engineering Consultants And Other Related Services market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Architecture, Engineering Consultants And Other Related Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Architecture
Engineering Consultants
Other Related Services
Segment by Application
Road
Rail
Port
Airport
Pipeline
Power
Other
By Company
Bechtel
AECOM
Jacobs
CH2M Hill
Gensler
Perkins+Will
Callison
HDR
HKS Architects
Skidmore Owings & Merrill (SOM)
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
