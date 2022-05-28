Global Wrap-around Cartoning Machine Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Wrap-around Cartoning Machine market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wrap-around Cartoning Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Semi-automatic
Automatic
Segment by Application
Food&Beverage
Consumer Goods
Others
By Company
Viking Masek
Boato Pack
Douglas Machine
Franpack Sarl
Fuji Machinery
GMA Packaging Machinery
Grandi
IMPIANTI NOVOPAC
KLIKLOK-WOODMAN
LoeschPack
OCME
Robopac – Dimac
ROVEMA
SIPA
WALDNER DOSOMAT
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Wrap-around Cartoning Machine Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Wrap-around Cartoning Machine Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Semi-automatic
1.2.3 Automatic
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Wrap-around Cartoning Machine Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food&Beverage
1.3.3 Consumer Goods
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Wrap-around Cartoning Machine Production
2.1 Global Wrap-around Cartoning Machine Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Wrap-around Cartoning Machine Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Wrap-around Cartoning Machine Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Wrap-around Cartoning Machine Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Wrap-around Cartoning Machine Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Wrap-around Cartoning Machine Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Wrap-around Cartoning Machine Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Wrap-around Cartoning Machine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Wrap-around Cartoning Machine Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Wrap-around Cartoning Machine Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Wrap-arou
