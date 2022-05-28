Global Nutricosmetics for Skin Care Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Tablets and Capsules
Powder and Liquid
Gummies and Soft Chews
Segment by Application
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Drug Stores/Pharmacies
Specialist Stores
Online Retail
Other Distribution Channels
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd
Amway Corporation
Inneov
Laboratoire PYC
Functionalab
GliSODin Skin Nutrients
Sabinsa Corporation
Pro Dietic
Table of content
1 Nutricosmetics for Skin Care Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Nutricosmetics for Skin Care
1.2 Nutricosmetics for Skin Care Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Nutricosmetics for Skin Care Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)
1.2.2 Tablets and Capsules
1.2.3 Powder and Liquid
1.2.4 Gummies and Soft Chews
1.3 Nutricosmetics for Skin Care Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Nutricosmetics for Skin Care Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)
1.3.2 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
1.3.3 Drug Stores/Pharmacies
1.3.4 Specialist Stores
1.3.5 Online Retail
1.3.6 Other Distribution Channels
1.4 Global Nutricosmetics for Skin Care Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Nutricosmetics for Skin Care Revenue 2017-2028
1.4.2 Global Nutricosmetics for Skin Care Sales 2017-2028
1.4.3 Nutricosmetics for Skin Care Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028
2 Nutricosmetics for Skin Care Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Nutricosmetics for Skin Care Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Nutricosmetics for Skin Care Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.3 Global Nutricosmetics for Skin Care Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.4 Manufacturers Nutricosmetics for Skin Care Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
