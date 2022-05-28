Global Metal Robots Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Metal Robots market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Metal Robots market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Articulated Robots
Cartesian Robots
SCARA Robots
Other
Segment by Application
Welding and Soldering
Assembly
Surface Treatment and Finishing
Cutting
Forming
Others
By Company
FANUC
KUKA
ABB
Yaskawa
Kawasaki
DENSO
Nachi-Fujikoshi
Epson
Staubli
OTC
COMAU
Omron Adept Technologies
SIASUN
HIWIN(TW)
Yamaha
GSK
Triowin
Nanjing Estun Automation
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Metal Robots Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Metal Robots Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Articulated Robots
1.2.3 Cartesian Robots
1.2.4 SCARA Robots
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Metal Robots Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Welding and Soldering
1.3.3 Assembly
1.3.4 Surface Treatment and Finishing
1.3.5 Cutting
1.3.6 Forming
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Metal Robots Production
2.1 Global Metal Robots Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Metal Robots Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Metal Robots Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Metal Robots Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Metal Robots Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Metal Robots Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Metal Robots Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Metal Robots Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Metal Robots Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Metal Robots Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Metal Robots Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Metal Robots by Region
