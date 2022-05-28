Global Automotive Bioplastic Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Automotive Bioplastic market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Bioplastic market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Bio PA
Bio PTT
Bio PET
Bio PBS
Bio PP
Bio PE
Others
Segment by Application
Exterior
Interior
Engine Surrounding
Others
By Company
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation AS
Total Corbion PLA
Teijin Group
NatureWorks LLC
Denso Corporation
Solvay Group
Toray Industries Inc.
Evonik Indutries AG
Arkema Group
Braskem
Novamount S.P.A.
RTP Company
BASF SE
Dow Chemical Company
Eastman Chemical Company
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive Bioplastic Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Bioplastic Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Bio PA
1.2.3 Bio PTT
1.2.4 Bio PET
1.2.5 Bio PBS
1.2.6 Bio PP
1.2.7 Bio PE
1.2.8 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Bioplastic Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Exterior
1.3.3 Interior
1.3.4 Engine Surrounding
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Automotive Bioplastic Production
2.1 Global Automotive Bioplastic Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Automotive Bioplastic Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Automotive Bioplastic Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automotive Bioplastic Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Bioplastic Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Automotive Bioplastic Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Automotive Bioplastic Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Automotive Bioplastic Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Automotive Bioplastic Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Automotive Bioplastic Sales by Region
3.4.1 Glo
