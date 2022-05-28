Global Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft (NBSK) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft (NBSK) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft (NBSK) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Standard NBSK Pulp

Reinforced NBSK Pulp

Segment by Application

Tissue Paper

Printing and Writing Paper

Specialty Paper

Others

By Company

West Fraser

Mercer

Canfor Pulp

Paper Excellence Canada

Sodra

UPM Pulp

METSA FIBRE

Domtar Corporation

Resolute Forest Products

BillerudKorsnas

Stora Enso

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA

Catalyst Paper

International Paper

ND Paper LLC.

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft (NBSK) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft (NBSK) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Standard NBSK Pulp

1.2.3 Reinforced NBSK Pulp

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft (NBSK) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Tissue Paper

1.3.3 Printing and Writing Paper

1.3.4 Specialty Paper

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft (NBSK) Production

2.1 Global Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft (NBSK) Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft (NBSK) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft (NBSK) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft (NBSK) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft (NBSK) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft (NBSK) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft (NBSK) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft (NBSK) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028



