Global Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft (NBSK) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft (NBSK) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft (NBSK) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Standard NBSK Pulp
Reinforced NBSK Pulp
Segment by Application
Tissue Paper
Printing and Writing Paper
Specialty Paper
Others
By Company
West Fraser
Mercer
Canfor Pulp
Paper Excellence Canada
Sodra
UPM Pulp
METSA FIBRE
Domtar Corporation
Resolute Forest Products
BillerudKorsnas
Stora Enso
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA
Catalyst Paper
International Paper
ND Paper LLC.
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft (NBSK) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft (NBSK) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Standard NBSK Pulp
1.2.3 Reinforced NBSK Pulp
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft (NBSK) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Tissue Paper
1.3.3 Printing and Writing Paper
1.3.4 Specialty Paper
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft (NBSK) Production
2.1 Global Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft (NBSK) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft (NBSK) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft (NBSK) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft (NBSK) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft (NBSK) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft (NBSK) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft (NBSK) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft (NBSK) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
