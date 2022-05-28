Global Lithium Ion Battery Active Materials Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Lithium Ion Battery Active Materials market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Lithium Ion Battery Active Materials market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Cathode Materials
Anode Materials
Electrolyte
Others
Segment by Application
Small Mobile Devices
Notebook Computers
Electric Power Tools
Large-size Lithium-ion Batteries
In-vhicle Batteries
Others
By Company
Nichia
Targray
BASF
NEI Corporation
Umicore
Gelest
LG Chem
Sigma-Aldrich
BTR New Energy Material Ltd.
3M
Lionano
Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.
Mknano
beLife
FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation
Tanaka Chemical Corporation
Uniglobe Kisco
Topsoe
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Lithium Ion Battery Active Materials Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery Active Materials Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Cathode Materials
1.2.3 Anode Materials
1.2.4 Electrolyte
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery Active Materials Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Small Mobile Devices
1.3.3 Notebook Computers
1.3.4 Electric Power Tools
1.3.5 Large-size Lithium-ion Batteries
1.3.6 In-vhicle Batteries
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Lithium Ion Battery Active Materials Production
2.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery Active Materials Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Lithium Ion Battery Active Materials Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Lithium Ion Battery Active Materials Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery Active Materials Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Lithium Ion Battery Active Materials Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Lithium Ion Battery Active Materials Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery Active Materials Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
