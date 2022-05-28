Global RF/Microwave for 5G Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
RF/Microwave for 5G market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global RF/Microwave for 5G market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
RF/Microwave Connectors
RF/Microwave Cable Assemblies
RF/Microwave Antennas
Others (terminations, etc.)
Segment by Application
Wireless Infrastructure
Test Measurement
Aerospace Aircraft
Others
By Company
Amphenol SV Microwave
WL Gore&Associates
San-tron Inc.
CommScope
Sensorview
Pasternack
MHD Co., Ltd
SAGE Millimeter
MMWave Tech
Huber+Suhner
Radiall
Rosenberger
Maury
Junkosha
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global RF/Microwave for 5G Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 RF/Microwave Connectors
1.2.3 RF/Microwave Cable Assemblies
1.2.4 RF/Microwave Antennas
1.2.5 Others (terminations, etc.)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global RF/Microwave for 5G Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Wireless Infrastructure
1.3.3 Test Measurement
1.3.4 Aerospace Aircraft
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global RF/Microwave for 5G Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 RF/Microwave for 5G Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 RF/Microwave for 5G Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 RF/Microwave for 5G Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 RF/Microwave for 5G Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 RF/Microwave for 5G Market Dynamics
2.3.1 RF/Microwave for 5G Industry Trends
2.3.2 RF/Microwave for 5G Market Drivers
2.3.3 RF/Microwave for 5G Market Challenges
2.3.4 RF/Microwave for 5G Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top RF/Microwave for 5G Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top RF/Microwave for 5G Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global RF/Microwave fo
