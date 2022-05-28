Global Genealogy Products and Services Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Genealogy Products and Services market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Genealogy Products and Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Family Records

Family Tree

Forum

Cemetry

Newpaper

Blogs

Links

DNA Testing

Others

Segment by Application

Household

Institution

By Company

Familysearch

Geneanet

WikiTree

GenealogyBank

MyHeritage

Ancestry.com

FindmyPast

Family Tree DNA

Billion Graves

23 and Me

Living DNA

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Genealogy Products and Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Family Records

1.2.3 Family Tree

1.2.4 Forum

1.2.5 Cemetry

1.2.6 Newpaper

1.2.7 Blogs

1.2.8 Links

1.2.9 DNA Testing

1.2.10 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Genealogy Products and Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Household

1.3.3 Institution

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Genealogy Products and Services Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Genealogy Products and Services Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Genealogy Products and Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Genealogy Products and Services Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Genealogy Products and Services Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Genealogy Products and Services Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Genealogy Products and Services Industry Trends

2.3.2 Genealogy Products and Services Market Drivers

2.3.3 Genealogy Products and Services Market Challenges

2.3.4 Genealogy Products and Services Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Genealogy Products and Services

