Global POM Resins Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
POM Resins market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global POM Resins market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Conductive and Anti-static Grade
Standard Grade
High-stiffness Grade
Others
Segment by Application
Electrical Industries
Automotive Industries
Consumer Appliance Industries
Others
By Company
DuPont
Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation
Polyplastics
Korea Engineering Plastics Co., Ltd.
Celanese
BASF
Toray
LG Chem
Rochling
Asahi Kasei Chemicals
Kolon Plastics
Grupa Azoty
A. Schulman
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 POM Resins Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global POM Resins Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Conductive and Anti-static Grade
1.2.3 Standard Grade
1.2.4 High-stiffness Grade
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global POM Resins Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Electrical Industries
1.3.3 Automotive Industries
1.3.4 Consumer Appliance Industries
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global POM Resins Production
2.1 Global POM Resins Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global POM Resins Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global POM Resins Production by Region
2.3.1 Global POM Resins Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global POM Resins Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global POM Resins Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global POM Resins Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global POM Resins Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global POM Resins Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global POM Resins Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global POM Resins Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales POM Resins by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global POM Resins Revenue
