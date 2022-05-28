Global Solid Capacitors Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Solid Capacitors market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Solid Capacitors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Tantalum Capacitors
Ceramic Capacitors
Others
Segment by Application
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Industrial
Others
By Company
Murata Manufacturing Co
NCC (Chemi-con)
Nichicon
Panasonic Corporation
Kemet
AVX
Vishay
Apaq Technology Co
Rubycon Corporation
ROHM Semiconductor
Lelon
Jianghai
Yageo
Aihua Group
Illinois Capacitor
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Solid Capacitors Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Solid Capacitors Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Tantalum Capacitors
1.2.3 Ceramic Capacitors
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Solid Capacitors Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Consumer Electronics
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Industrial
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Solid Capacitors Production
2.1 Global Solid Capacitors Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Solid Capacitors Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Solid Capacitors Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Solid Capacitors Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Solid Capacitors Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Solid Capacitors Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Solid Capacitors Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Solid Capacitors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Solid Capacitors Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Solid Capacitors Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Solid Capacitors Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Solid Capacitors by Region (2023
