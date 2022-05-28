Global Iron & Steel Casting Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Iron & Steel Casting market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Iron & Steel Casting market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Iron Casting

Steel Casting

Segment by Application

Machine Tools

Mining

Transportation

Construction

Electrical

Steel Industry

Others

By Company

ArcelorMittal SA

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL)

Tata Group

ThyssenKrupp AG

The Voestalpine Group

Hebei Iron and Steel Group Co

SSAB AB

POSCO

Shanghai Baosteel Group Corporation

Peekay Steel

Pacific Steel Casting Company LLC

Hitachi Metals

ESCO

Calmet

Kobe Steel

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Iron & Steel Casting Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Iron & Steel Casting Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Iron Casting

1.2.3 Steel Casting

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Iron & Steel Casting Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Machine Tools

1.3.3 Mining

1.3.4 Transportation

1.3.5 Construction

1.3.6 Electrical

1.3.7 Steel Industry

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Iron & Steel Casting Production

2.1 Global Iron & Steel Casting Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Iron & Steel Casting Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Iron & Steel Casting Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Iron & Steel Casting Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Iron & Steel Casting Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Iron & Steel Casting Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Iron & Steel Casting Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Iron & Steel Casting Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Iron & Steel Casting Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Iron & Steel Casting Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Iron & Steel Casting Sales

