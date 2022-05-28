Global General Engineering Plastics Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
General Engineering Plastics market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global General Engineering Plastics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Polyamide
Polycarbonate
Polyoxymethylene
Modified Polyphenyl Ether
Thermoplastic Polyester
Segment by Application
Car
Building Materials
Home Appliance
Medical Instruments
Other
By Company
DuPont
BASF
Bayer
DSM
Lanxess
Yunnan Yuntianhua
ChemChina
Polyplastics
Mitsubishi Chemical
Asahi Kasei
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 General Engineering Plastics Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global General Engineering Plastics Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polyamide
1.2.3 Polycarbonate
1.2.4 Polyoxymethylene
1.2.5 Modified Polyphenyl Ether
1.2.6 Thermoplastic Polyester
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global General Engineering Plastics Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Car
1.3.3 Building Materials
1.3.4 Home Appliance
1.3.5 Medical Instruments
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global General Engineering Plastics Production
2.1 Global General Engineering Plastics Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global General Engineering Plastics Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global General Engineering Plastics Production by Region
2.3.1 Global General Engineering Plastics Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global General Engineering Plastics Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global General Engineering Plastics Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global General Engineering Plastics Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global General Engineering Plastics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Genera
