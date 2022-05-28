Global Tea Color Sorter Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Tea Color Sorter market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Tea Color Sorter market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Single Layer Tea Color Sorter
Double Layer Tea Color Sorter
Multi-Layer Tea Color Sorter
Segment by Application
Black Tea Picking
Green Tea Picking
Other
By Company
Metak
Sortex Group
BEYA Machine Equipments Co. and AKY Technology
Promech Industries Private Limited
Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc.
CSG
Weilai Machinery
Genn Controls India Private Limited
Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Color Sorter Machinery
Anhui Bida Optoelectronic Technology
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Tea Color Sorter Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Tea Color Sorter Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Single Layer Tea Color Sorter
1.2.3 Double Layer Tea Color Sorter
1.2.4 Multi-Layer Tea Color Sorter
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Tea Color Sorter Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Black Tea Picking
1.3.3 Green Tea Picking
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Tea Color Sorter Production
2.1 Global Tea Color Sorter Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Tea Color Sorter Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Tea Color Sorter Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Tea Color Sorter Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Tea Color Sorter Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Tea Color Sorter Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Tea Color Sorter Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Tea Color Sorter Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Tea Color Sorter Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Tea Color Sorter Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Tea Color Sorter Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Tea Color Sorter by Region (2023-
