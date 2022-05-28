Global Tea Color Sorter Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Tea Color Sorter market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Tea Color Sorter market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Single Layer Tea Color Sorter

Double Layer Tea Color Sorter

Multi-Layer Tea Color Sorter

Segment by Application

Black Tea Picking

Green Tea Picking

Other

By Company

Metak

Sortex Group

BEYA Machine Equipments Co. and AKY Technology

Promech Industries Private Limited

Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc.

CSG

Weilai Machinery

Genn Controls India Private Limited

Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Color Sorter Machinery

Anhui Bida Optoelectronic Technology

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Tea Color Sorter Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Tea Color Sorter Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Single Layer Tea Color Sorter

1.2.3 Double Layer Tea Color Sorter

1.2.4 Multi-Layer Tea Color Sorter

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Tea Color Sorter Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Black Tea Picking

1.3.3 Green Tea Picking

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Tea Color Sorter Production

2.1 Global Tea Color Sorter Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Tea Color Sorter Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Tea Color Sorter Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Tea Color Sorter Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Tea Color Sorter Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Tea Color Sorter Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Tea Color Sorter Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Tea Color Sorter Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Tea Color Sorter Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Tea Color Sorter Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Tea Color Sorter Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Tea Color Sorter by Region (2023-

