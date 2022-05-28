Global LEO-focused Satellite Propulsion Technology Market Research Report 2022

LEO-focused Satellite Propulsion Technology market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global LEO-focused Satellite Propulsion Technology market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Electric Propulsion System

Chemical Propulsion System

Hybrid Propulsion System

Segment by Application

Commercial

Defense and Government

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

By Company

Airbus S.A.S

Ariane Group

Busek Co Inc.

IHI Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Moog Inc.

Nano Avionics

Northrop Grumman Corporation

OHB SE

Safran

SpaceX

Thales Group

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global LEO-focused Satellite Propulsion Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Electric Propulsion System

1.2.3 Chemical Propulsion System

1.2.4 Hybrid Propulsion System

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global LEO-focused Satellite Propulsion Technology Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Defense and Government

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global LEO-focused Satellite Propulsion Technology Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 LEO-focused Satellite Propulsion Technology Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 LEO-focused Satellite Propulsion Technology Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 LEO-focused Satellite Propulsion Technology Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 LEO-focused Satellite Propulsion Technology Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 LEO-focused Satellite Propulsion Technology Market Dynamics

2.3.1 LEO-focused Satellite Propulsion Technology Industry Trends

2.3.2 LEO-focused Satellite Propulsion Technology Market Drivers

2.3.3 LEO-focused Satellite Propulsion Technology Market Challenges

2.3.4 LEO-focused Satellite Propulsion Technology Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape b

