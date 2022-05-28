Global AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Market Research Report 2022
AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Software
Hardware
Segment by Application
Diagnostic Radiology
Interventional Radiology
Radiation Oncology
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
Agfa-Gevaert NV
Arterys, Inc.
Behold.AI Technologies Limited
Carestream Health, Inc.
Enlitic, Inc.
General Electric Company
Imagen Technologies, Inc.
Infervision
Konica Minolta, Inc.
Lunit, Inc.
Quibim, S.L.
Qure AI
Siemens Healthineers AG
Vuno Co., Ltd.
Zebra Medical Vision, Inc.
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Software
1.2.3 Hardware
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Diagnostic Radiology
1.3.3 Interventional Radiology
1.3.4 Radiation Oncology
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Market Dynamics
2.3.1 AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Industry Trends
2.3.2 AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Market Drivers
2.3.3 AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Market Challenges
2.3.4 AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Players by
