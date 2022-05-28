Global Polypropylene (PP) Compound for Automotive Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Mineral Filled

Thermoplastic Polyolefins (TPO) and Thermoplastic Vulcanizate (TPV)

Glass Reinforced

Additive Concentrate

Others

Segment by Application

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicles

Electric Vehicles (EVs)

By Company

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Kingfa Technology.

Borealis AG

Washington Penn Plastic Co. Inc.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Japan Polypropylene Corporation

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Avient Corporation

Hexpol AB (RheTech)

Ravago

Hyundai Engineering Plastics

APPL Industries Limited

Rialti S.p.A

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Table of content

1 Polypropylene (PP) Compound for Automotive Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polypropylene (PP) Compound for Automotive

1.2 Polypropylene (PP) Compound for Automotive Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Polypropylene (PP) Compound for Automotive Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.3 Polypropylene (PP) Compound for Automotive Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Polypropylene (PP) Compound for Automotive Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Polypropylene (PP) Compound for Automotive Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Polypropylene (PP) Compound for Automotive Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Polypropylene (PP) Compound for Automotive Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Polypropylene (PP) Compound for Automotive Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Polypropylene (PP) Compound for Automotive Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

