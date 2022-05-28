Global Ethylene Absorber Sachet Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Packaging Size: 1 to 5g
Packaging Size: 5 to 10g
Packaging Size: 10 to 15g
Packaging Size: More than 10g
Segment by Application
Fruits and Vegetables
Flowers
Seeds
Crops
Others
By Company
Bee Chems
Keep-it-fresh
Stream Peak International Pte Ltd
Dry Pak Industries
Sensitech
Humi Pak
Advance Packaging
GreenKeeper
BIOCONSERVATION
DuPont
Hileading Long International Limited
BioXTEND Inc.
Sercalia
SECCO INTERNATIONAL GROUP
DeltaTrak
Dongguan Dingxing Industry Co., Ltd
Praxas
Hazel Technologies
AgroFresh
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
