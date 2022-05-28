Global Electric Vehicle TIC (Testing, Inspection and Certification) Market Research Report 2022

Electric Vehicle TIC (Testing, Inspection and Certification) market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric Vehicle TIC (Testing, Inspection and Certification) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Electric Vehicle Testing

Electric Vehicle Inspection

Electric Vehicle Certification

Segment by Application

Electric Passenger Vehicle

Electric Commercial Vehicle

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

By Company

DEKRA SE

TUV SUD

SGS Group

Applus Services S.A.

Bureau Veritas S.A.

Intertek Group PLC

Eurofins Scientific

British Standards Institution

Rina S.P.A

TUV Rehinland Group

Norges Elektriske Materiellkontroll

NSF International

Lloyd's Register Group Limited

UL LLC

Element Materials Technology

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Electric Vehicle TIC (Testing, Inspection and Certification) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Electric Vehicle Testing

1.2.3 Electric Vehicle Inspection

1.2.4 Electric Vehicle Certification

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Electric Vehicle TIC (Testing, Inspection and Certification) Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Electric Passenger Vehicle

1.3.3 Electric Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Electric Vehicle TIC (Testing, Inspection and Certification) Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Electric Vehicle TIC (Testing, Inspection and Certification) Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Electric Vehicle TIC (Testing, Inspection and Certification) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Electric Vehicle TIC (Testing, Inspection and Certification) Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Electric Vehicle TIC (Testing, Inspection and Certification) Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Electric Vehicle TIC (Testing, Inspection and Certification) Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Electric Vehicle TIC (Testing, Inspection and Certification) Industry Trends

2.3.2 Electric Vehicle TIC (Testing, Inspection and Certification) Market Drivers



