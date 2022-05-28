Global 2K Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Waterborne
Solventborne
Segment by Application
Oil & Gas
Automotive
Construction
Power Plant
Others
By Company
Axalta Coating Systems
Dupont
AkzoNobel
BASF
PPG Industries
Sherwin-Williams
Hempel
Covestro
Lubrizol Performance Coatings
Cloverdale Paint
Duram
Wagon Paints
Indokote
Malchem
Benjamin Moore
Chevron Phillips Chemical
HMG Paints
Mascoat
Rodda Paint
Martin Senour
Triangle Coatings
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 2K Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 2K Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs)
1.2 2K Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global 2K Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Waterborne
1.2.3 Solventborne
1.3 2K Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global 2K Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Oil & Gas
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Construction
1.3.5 Power Plant
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global 2K Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global 2K Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global 2K Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global 2K Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America 2K Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe 2K Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China 2K Direct-to-Metal Coatings (DTMs) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan 2K Direct-to-Meta
