Global Non-Aqueous Dispersants Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Organic
Inorganic
Segment by Application
Solvent-Based Coatings
Solvent-Based Ink
Others
By Company
Axalta Coating Systems
Dupont
AkzoNobel
BASF
PPG Industries
Sherwin-Williams
Hempel
Jotun
Covestro
Lubrizol Performance Coatings
Hirshfield's
Cloverdale Paint
Duram
Aervoe
Wagon Paints
Indokote
Malchem
Benjamin Moore
Chevron Phillips Chemical
HMG Paints
Mascoat
Rodda Paint
Martin Senour
Triangle Coatings
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Non-Aqueous Dispersants Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Non-Aqueous Dispersants
1.2 Non-Aqueous Dispersants Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Non-Aqueous Dispersants Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Organic
1.2.3 Inorganic
1.3 Non-Aqueous Dispersants Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Non-Aqueous Dispersants Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Solvent-Based Coatings
1.3.3 Solvent-Based Ink
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Non-Aqueous Dispersants Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Non-Aqueous Dispersants Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Non-Aqueous Dispersants Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Non-Aqueous Dispersants Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Non-Aqueous Dispersants Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Non-Aqueous Dispersants Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Non-Aqueous Dispersants Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Non-Aqueous Dispersants Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Non-Aqueous Dispersants Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
