Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Above 95.0%

Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Above 97.0%

Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Above 98.0%

Others

Segment by Application

Coatings & Paints

Adhesives

Resins & Rubbers

Others

By Company

BASF

Dow Chemical

Evonik

Nippon Shokubai

Anhui Renxin

Changzhou Hickory Chemical

Haihang Industry

Chizhou Fangda

Hangzhou Dayangchem

Zaozhuang Weicheng Chemical

HENAN PROSPER CHEMICALS

Jiangsu Yinyan Specialty Chemicals

Heze Chang Sheng Yuan Technology

Linyi Deroy Polymer Material

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Above 95.0%

1.2.3 Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Above 97.0%

1.2.4 Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Above 98.0%

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Coatings & Paints

1.3.3 Adhesives

1.3.4 Resins & Rubbers

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Production

2.1 Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global 2-H

