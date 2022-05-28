Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Above 95.0%
Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Above 97.0%
Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Above 98.0%
Others
Segment by Application
Coatings & Paints
Adhesives
Resins & Rubbers
Others
By Company
BASF
Dow Chemical
Evonik
Nippon Shokubai
Anhui Renxin
Changzhou Hickory Chemical
Haihang Industry
Chizhou Fangda
Hangzhou Dayangchem
Zaozhuang Weicheng Chemical
HENAN PROSPER CHEMICALS
Jiangsu Yinyan Specialty Chemicals
Heze Chang Sheng Yuan Technology
Linyi Deroy Polymer Material
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Above 95.0%
1.2.3 Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Above 97.0%
1.2.4 Hydroxypropyl Acrylate Above 98.0%
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Coatings & Paints
1.3.3 Adhesives
1.3.4 Resins & Rubbers
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Production
2.1 Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Acrylate (HPA) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global 2-H
