Global Procurement as a Service (PaaS) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Procurement as a Service (PaaS) market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Procurement as a Service (PaaS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Strategic Sourcing

Spend Management

Category Management

Process Management

Contract Management

Transactions Management

Others

Segment by Application

Manufacturing

BFSI

Retail and Consumer Goods

IT and Telecom

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Others

By Company

Accenture

Infosys

Capgemini

IBM

HCL Technologies

Wipro

GEP

Proxima

Genpact

WNS

Xchanging (DXC Technology)

TCS

Broadcom

Aegis

Corbus

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Procurement as a Service (PaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Strategic Sourcing

1.2.3 Spend Management

1.2.4 Category Management

1.2.5 Process Management

1.2.6 Contract Management

1.2.7 Transactions Management

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Procurement as a Service (PaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Manufacturing

1.3.3 BFSI

1.3.4 Retail and Consumer Goods

1.3.5 IT and Telecom

1.3.6 Energy and Utilities

1.3.7 Healthcare

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Procurement as a Service (PaaS) Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Procurement as a Service (PaaS) Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Procurement as a Service (PaaS) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Procurement as a Service (PaaS) Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Procurement as a Service (PaaS) Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Procurement as a Service (PaaS) Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Procurement as a Service (PaaS) Industry Trends

2.3.2 Procurement as a Service (PaaS) Market Drivers

2.3.3 Procurement as a Service (PaaS) Market Challenges

