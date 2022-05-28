Global Procurement as a Service (PaaS) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Procurement as a Service (PaaS) market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Procurement as a Service (PaaS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Strategic Sourcing
Spend Management
Category Management
Process Management
Contract Management
Transactions Management
Others
Segment by Application
Manufacturing
BFSI
Retail and Consumer Goods
IT and Telecom
Energy and Utilities
Healthcare
Others
By Company
Accenture
Infosys
Capgemini
IBM
HCL Technologies
Wipro
GEP
Proxima
Genpact
WNS
Xchanging (DXC Technology)
TCS
Broadcom
Aegis
Corbus
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Procurement as a Service (PaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Strategic Sourcing
1.2.3 Spend Management
1.2.4 Category Management
1.2.5 Process Management
1.2.6 Contract Management
1.2.7 Transactions Management
1.2.8 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Procurement as a Service (PaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Manufacturing
1.3.3 BFSI
1.3.4 Retail and Consumer Goods
1.3.5 IT and Telecom
1.3.6 Energy and Utilities
1.3.7 Healthcare
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Procurement as a Service (PaaS) Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Procurement as a Service (PaaS) Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Procurement as a Service (PaaS) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Procurement as a Service (PaaS) Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Procurement as a Service (PaaS) Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Procurement as a Service (PaaS) Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Procurement as a Service (PaaS) Industry Trends
2.3.2 Procurement as a Service (PaaS) Market Drivers
2.3.3 Procurement as a Service (PaaS) Market C
