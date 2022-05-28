Global Commerce Cloud Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Commerce Cloud market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Commerce Cloud market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Commerce Cloud Platforms

Commerce Cloud Services

Segment by Application

Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

Large Enterprises

By Company

Salesforce

Oracle

IBM

SAP

Apttus

Episerver

Magento (Adobe)

Shopify

Elastic Path

BigCommerce

Digital River

VTEX

Commercetools

Kibo Commerce

Sitecore

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Commerce Cloud Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Commerce Cloud Platforms

1.2.3 Commerce Cloud Services

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Commerce Cloud Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

1.3.3 Large Enterprises

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Commerce Cloud Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Commerce Cloud Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Commerce Cloud Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Commerce Cloud Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Commerce Cloud Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Commerce Cloud Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Commerce Cloud Industry Trends

2.3.2 Commerce Cloud Market Drivers

2.3.3 Commerce Cloud Market Challenges

2.3.4 Commerce Cloud Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Commerce Cloud Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Commerce Cloud Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Commerce Cloud Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Commerce Cloud Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Commerce Cloud Revenue

