Global Underground Utilities Mapping Services Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Underground Utilities Mapping Services market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Underground Utilities Mapping Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Electromagnetic Location (EML)

Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR)

Others

Segment by Application

Oil and Gas

Electricity

Government and Public Safety

Construction

Telecommunication

Others

By Company

Plowman Craven

Waterland Group

GEOTEC Surveys

Technics Group

multiVIEW Locates

Subscan Technology

Utility Mapping

LandScope

Powers Tiltman

Geoindo

Midland Survey

Utilimap Limited

Service Location Ltd

OmniSurveys

VAC Group

Cardno

Amber Utilities

Malcolm Hughes

Global Detection Services

Apex Surveys

Jurukur Perunding Services

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Underground Utilities Mapping Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Electromagnetic Location (EML)

1.2.3 Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR)

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Underground Utilities Mapping Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Oil and Gas

1.3.3 Electricity

1.3.4 Government and Public Safety

1.3.5 Construction

1.3.6 Telecommunication

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Underground Utilities Mapping Services Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Underground Utilities Mapping Services Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Underground Utilities Mapping Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Underground Utilities Mapping Services Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Underground Utilities Mapping Services Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Underground Utilities Mapping Services Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Underground Utilities Mapping Services Industry Trends

2.3.2 Underground Utilities Mapping Services Market Drivers

2.3.3 Underground Utilities Mapping Services Market Challenges

2.3.4 Underground Utilities Mapping Services

