Global Underground Utilities Mapping Services Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Underground Utilities Mapping Services market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Underground Utilities Mapping Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Electromagnetic Location (EML)
Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR)
Others
Segment by Application
Oil and Gas
Electricity
Government and Public Safety
Construction
Telecommunication
Others
By Company
Plowman Craven
Waterland Group
GEOTEC Surveys
Technics Group
multiVIEW Locates
Subscan Technology
Utility Mapping
LandScope
Powers Tiltman
Geoindo
Midland Survey
Utilimap Limited
Service Location Ltd
OmniSurveys
VAC Group
Cardno
Amber Utilities
Malcolm Hughes
Global Detection Services
Apex Surveys
Jurukur Perunding Services
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Underground Utilities Mapping Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Electromagnetic Location (EML)
1.2.3 Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR)
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Underground Utilities Mapping Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Oil and Gas
1.3.3 Electricity
1.3.4 Government and Public Safety
1.3.5 Construction
1.3.6 Telecommunication
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Underground Utilities Mapping Services Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Underground Utilities Mapping Services Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Underground Utilities Mapping Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Underground Utilities Mapping Services Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Underground Utilities Mapping Services Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Underground Utilities Mapping Services Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Underground Utilities Mapping Services Industry Trends
2.3.2 Underground Utilities Mapping Services Market Drivers
2.3.3 Underground Utilities Mapping Services Market Challenges
2.3.4 Underground Utilities Mapping Services

 

