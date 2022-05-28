Global Normal Alpha Olefins (NAO) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Normal Alpha Olefins (NAO) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Normal Alpha Olefins (NAO) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Butene-1
Hexene-1
Octene-1
Others
Segment by Application
Cosmetics and Personal Care
Automotive
Oilfield Drilling
Coatings & Paint
Adhesives
Chemical Intermediates
Others
By Company
Chevron Phillips Chemical
Shell
ExxonMobil
INEOS
Sasol
Idemitsu
SABIC
Dow Chemical
Nizhnekamskneftekhim
Qatar Chemical
Mitsubishi Chemical
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
