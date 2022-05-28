Global Polypropylene (PP) Yarns Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Polypropylene (PP) Yarns market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polypropylene (PP) Yarns market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Polypropylene Multifilament Yarn
Polypropylene Monofilament Yarn
Segment by Application
Home Textiles
Apparel
Industrial Textiles
Carpet
Others
By Company
Barnet
Daman Polythread
Polisilk
Industrias Ponsa
Chemosvit
SWM
Bonar Yarns
Thrace Group
Lankhorst Yarns (WireCo WorldGroup)
U.P. Filament
Filatex India Limited (FIL)
Shin Sung Co., Ltd.
G?ral Yarn
Star Global
Chuangda Group
SAPY (PTY) Ltd
Dongguan New Poly Fibre Products
Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd. (SRSL)
Huai'an Jiatai New Fiber
Royal Touch Fablon
Changzhou Lingda Special Fiber
Shanghai Yishi Industrial Co., Ltd (ISI)
Dongguan Donggang Chemical Fiber
Jiangsu Sisiyuan Fiber
Fujian Kingsda Nonwoven
Shanghai Jin Chi Industrial
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polypropylene (PP) Yarns Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polypropylene (PP) Yarns Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polypropylene Multifilament Yarn
1.2.3 Polypropylene Monofilament Yarn
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polypropylene (PP) Yarns Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Home Textiles
1.3.3 Apparel
1.3.4 Industrial Textiles
1.3.5 Carpet
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Polypropylene (PP) Yarns Production
2.1 Global Polypropylene (PP) Yarns Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Polypropylene (PP) Yarns Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Polypropylene (PP) Yarns Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polypropylene (PP) Yarns Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Polypropylene (PP) Yarns Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Polypropylene (PP) Yarns Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polypropylene (PP) Yarns Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Polypropylene (PP) Yarns Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Polypropylene (PP) Yarns Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Polypropylene (PP) Yarns Sales by Region
3.
