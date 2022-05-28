Uncategorized

Global Pipe Bundle Dryers Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Pipe Bundle Dryers market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pipe Bundle Dryers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Heating Area 500 ? Beolow
Heating Area 500 ? to 1000 ?
Heating Area 1000 ? Above
Segment by Application
Chemical Industry
Food Industry
Feed Industry
Starch Factory
Brewing Industry
Alcohol/Ethanol Industry
Others
By Company
Ingetecsa
VetterTec (Moret Industries)
Ponndorf Anlagenbau GmbH
Jiangsu Grand
Shanghai Joy Light Industry Machinery (Tofflon)
Yibu Drying Equipment
Jiangsu Stord Works Ltd.
Zhengchang
Feicheng Jinta Machinery
Zhengzhou Wangu Machinery
Tieling Jingda Machinery Manufacturing
JIANGSU ZONGHENG
Jiangsuleixin Food Machinery
Fanqun Drying Equipment
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Pipe Bundle Dryers Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Pipe Bundle Dryers Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Heating Area 500 ? Beolow
1.2.3 Heating Area 500 ? to 1000 ?
1.2.4 Heating Area 1000 ? Above
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Pipe Bundle Dryers Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Chemical Industry
1.3.3 Food Industry
1.3.4 Feed Industry
1.3.5 Starch Factory
1.3.6 Brewing Industry
1.3.7 Alcohol/Ethanol Industry
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Pipe Bundle Dryers Production
2.1 Global Pipe Bundle Dryers Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Pipe Bundle Dryers Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Pipe Bundle Dryers Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Pipe Bundle Dryers Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Pipe Bundle Dryers Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Pipe Bundle Dryers Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Pipe Bundle Dryers Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Pipe Bundle Dryers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Pipe Bundle Dryers Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Pipe Bundle Dry

 

