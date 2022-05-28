Global Dibutyl Phthalate (DBP) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Dibutyl Phthalate (DBP) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Dibutyl Phthalate (DBP) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Purity ?99.5%
Purity ?99.0%
Others
Segment by Application
Plasticizers
Paints & Coating
Adhesives
Lubricating Oil
Others
By Company
Eastman
Nan Ya Plastics (NPC)
Aekyung Petrochemical
UPC Group
KLJ Group
Geo Young Corporation
Taoka Chemical
Kaifeng Jiuhong Chemical
Shandong Kexing Chemicals
Henan Kingway Chemicals
Puyang Zhongke Xinyuan Petroleum Chemical
Hangzhou Qianyang Technology
Zhejiang Jianye Chemical
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Dibutyl Phthalate (DBP) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Dibutyl Phthalate (DBP) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Purity ?99.5%
1.2.3 Purity ?99.0%
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Dibutyl Phthalate (DBP) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Plasticizers
1.3.3 Paints & Coating
1.3.4 Adhesives
1.3.5 Lubricating Oil
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Dibutyl Phthalate (DBP) Production
2.1 Global Dibutyl Phthalate (DBP) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Dibutyl Phthalate (DBP) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Dibutyl Phthalate (DBP) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Dibutyl Phthalate (DBP) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Dibutyl Phthalate (DBP) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Dibutyl Phthalate (DBP) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Dibutyl Phthalate (DBP) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Dibutyl Phthalate (DBP) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Dibutyl Phthalate (DBP) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Dibutyl Phthalate (DBP) Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Dibutyl Pht
