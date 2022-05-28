Global Patch Management Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Patch Management market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Patch Management market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Patch Management Software

Patch Management Services

Segment by Application

BFSI

Government and Defense

Retail

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Education

Others

By Company

IBM

Symantec

Micro Focus

Qualys

SolarWinds

Ivanti

ManageEngine (Zoho Corp.)

ConnectWise

Avast

ITarian

Automox

Microsoft

GFI Software (Aurea SMB Solutions)

Jamf

Chef Software

SysAid Technologies

PDQ.com Corporation

Kaseya

LogMeIn

Quest Software

Datto, Inc.

Autonomic Software

Verismic Software

Ecora Software

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Patch Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Patch Management Software

1.2.3 Patch Management Services

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Patch Management Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 Government and Defense

1.3.4 Retail

1.3.5 Healthcare

1.3.6 IT and Telecom

1.3.7 Education

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Patch Management Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Patch Management Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Patch Management Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Patch Management Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Patch Management Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Patch Management Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Patch Management Industry Trends

2.3.2 Patch Management Market Drivers

2.3.3 Patch Management Market Challenges

2.3.4 Patch Management Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Patch Management Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Patch Management Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Patch Management Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Patch

