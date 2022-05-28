Uncategorized

Global Biometrics Locks Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Biometrics Locks market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biometrics Locks market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Fingerprint Recognition
Face Recognition
Iris Recognition
Segment by Application
Residential
Non-Residential
By Company
ASSA ABLOY
Samsung Digital Life
dormakaba Group
Stone Lock
ADEL Locks
Tapplock Corp.
Allegion
Westinghouse Security
iTouchless
Anviz Global
Yale Locks India
Ardwolf
UBKEY Innovation
ZKTeco HK
Jiangmen Keyu Intelligence
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Biometrics Locks Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Biometrics Locks Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Fingerprint Recognition
1.2.3 Face Recognition
1.2.4 Iris Recognition
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Biometrics Locks Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Non-Residential
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Biometrics Locks Production
2.1 Global Biometrics Locks Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Biometrics Locks Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Biometrics Locks Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Biometrics Locks Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Biometrics Locks Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Biometrics Locks Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Biometrics Locks Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Biometrics Locks Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Biometrics Locks Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Biometrics Locks Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Biometrics Locks Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Biometrics Locks by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Biometrics Locks Revenue by Region

