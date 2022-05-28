Global STD Rapid Test Kits Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
STD Rapid Test Kits market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global STD Rapid Test Kits market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
HBV Test Kits
HCV Test Kits
HIV Test Kits
Others
Segment by Application
Diagnostic Centers
Hospitals
Home Use
By Company
Roche
Siemens
Abbott Laboratories
Bio-Rad Laboratories
BioMerieux
Qiagen
Meridian Bioscience
Hologic
Creative Diagnostics
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 STD Rapid Test Kits Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global STD Rapid Test Kits Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 HBV Test Kits
1.2.3 HCV Test Kits
1.2.4 HIV Test Kits
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global STD Rapid Test Kits Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Diagnostic Centers
1.3.3 Hospitals
1.3.4 Home Use
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global STD Rapid Test Kits Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global STD Rapid Test Kits Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global STD Rapid Test Kits Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global STD Rapid Test Kits Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global STD Rapid Test Kits Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales STD Rapid Test Kits by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global STD Rapid Test Kits Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global STD Rapid Test Kits Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global STD Rapid Test Kits Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global STD Rapid Test Kits Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top STD Rapid Test Kits Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
