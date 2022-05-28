Global Digital Radiography Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Digital Radiography Equipment market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Digital Radiography Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
CR Tech Digital X-Ray System
DR Tech Digital X-Ray System
Segment by Application
Hospitals
Physical Examination Centers
Others
By Company
GE Healthcare
Siemens Healthcare
Philips Healthcare
Agfa HealthCare
Fujifilm
Angell Technology
Carestream Health
Wandong Medical
Hitachi
Mindray
Landwind Medical
Toshiba
Konica Minolta
KaVo Dental (DEXIS)
Shimadzu
Source-Ray
Samsung Healthcare
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Digital Radiography Equipment Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Digital Radiography Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 CR Tech Digital X-Ray System
1.2.3 DR Tech Digital X-Ray System
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Digital Radiography Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospitals
1.3.3 Physical Examination Centers
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Digital Radiography Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Digital Radiography Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Digital Radiography Equipment Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Digital Radiography Equipment Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Digital Radiography Equipment Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Digital Radiography Equipment by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Digital Radiography Equipment Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Digital Radiography Equipment Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Digital Radiography Equipment Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Digital Radiography Equi
