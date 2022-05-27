Global Polyether Polyols Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Polyether Polyols market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyether Polyols market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Aromatic Polyester Polyols
Aliphatic Polyester Polyols
Others
Segment by Application
Flexible Foams
Rigid Foams
CASE Application
Others
By Company
BASF
Shell
Cargill
Dow Chemicals
Huntsman
Stepan Company
Repsol S.A.
LANXESS
PCC Rokita
MCNS
DIC Corporation
Covestro
Solvay
Carpenter
Arkema
Befar Group
Oltchim S.A.
Perstorp
Oleon
Kukdo Chemical
Invista
Emery Oleochemicals
SINOPEC
AGC Chemicals
Sanyo Chemical
KPX Chemical
Wanhua Chemical
Changhua Chemical
Krishna Antioxidants
Yadong Chemical Group
Hongbaoli Group
Jurong Ningwu
Bluestar Dongda
Jiahua Chemicals
Shandong INOV
Changshu Yitong
Shandong Longhua
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polyether Polyols Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polyether Polyols Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Aromatic Polyester Polyols
1.2.3 Aliphatic Polyester Polyols
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polyether Polyols Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Flexible Foams
1.3.3 Rigid Foams
1.3.4 CASE Application
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Polyether Polyols Production
2.1 Global Polyether Polyols Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Polyether Polyols Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Polyether Polyols Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polyether Polyols Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Polyether Polyols Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 India
2.9 Southeast Asia
3 Global Polyether Polyols Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polyether Polyols Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Polyether Polyols Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Polyether Polyols Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Polyether Polyols Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Polyether Polyols Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3
